Lahore [Pakistan], July 13 (ANI): Punjab police took several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers into custody on Saturday as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur arrived in Lahore, ARY News reported.

Gandapur's convoy was scheduled to visit the city to show support for suspended Punjab Assembly members.

A group of PTI workers, led by Yasir Gillani, had gathered at Shahdara Chowk to welcome the Chief Minister. However, police intervened and dispersed the crowd, detaining several workers, including Gillani, as per ARY News.

Meanwhile, PTI leaders proceeded to the Raiwind farmhouse, where a meeting of the party's parliamentary group is scheduled to take place. The meeting will be attended by the party's central leadership, along with MNAs and MPAs from Punjab and KP.

According to ARY News, the purpose of the meeting includes formulating a political strategy and planning the next phase of PTI's protest movement against the government.

Notably, on June 27, the opposition MPAs allegedly caused disruption and damaged property during a Punjab Assembly session. In response, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan suspended the membership of these 26 SIC lawmakers.

Later on June 28, the speaker announced his decision to refer the matter to the ECP for the disqualification of the suspended members.

The members suspended by the speaker included Malik Fahad Masood, Muhammad Tanvir Aslam, Syed Riffat Mehmood, Yasir Mehmood Qureshi, Kalimullah Khan, Muhammad Ansar Iqbal, Ali Asif, Zulfiqar Ali, Ahmed Mujtaba Chaudhry, Shahid Javed, Muhammad Ismail, Khayal Ahmed, Shehbaz Ahmed, Tayyab Rashid, Imtiaz Mehmood, Ali Imtiaz, Rashid Tufail, Murtaza Iqbal, Khalid Zubair, Ijaz Shafi, Saima Kanwal, Muhammad Naeem, Sajjad Ahmed, Rana Aurangzeb, Shoaib Mir and Usama Asghar Ali Gujjar. (ANI)

