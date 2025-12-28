Balochistan [Pakistan] December 28 (ANI): The arrest of women protesters in Balochistan's Manjhoo Shori area has sparked strong condemnation from the Balochistan Bar Council, raising renewed concerns over the treatment of citizens exercising their constitutional rights. The incident has intensified criticism of law enforcement practices in the province and highlighted persistent issues surrounding women's safety and civil liberties, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, in a strongly worded statement, the Balochistan Bar Council denounced the police action, stating that the women were peacefully protesting to demand redress for longstanding grievances when authorities allegedly used force and detained them. The Council described the incident as a blatant violation of Pakistan's Constitution, existing laws, and internationally recognised human rights standards. The protesters posed no threat and were exercising their lawful right to assembly.

Balochistan Bar Council Chairman Rahib Buledi expressed serious concern over the treatment of the women, stating that such actions undermine the credibility of state institutions and reflect a troubling disregard for justice. He emphasised that mistreatment of women by law enforcement cannot be justified under any circumstances and erodes public trust in the justice system. The chairman stated that the protection of women's dignity and rights must remain a top priority for the state.

The Bar Council demanded the immediate release of all detained women and called for a transparent, impartial inquiry into the conduct of the police officials involved. It stated that failure to hold those responsible accountable would only deepen public anger and further damage the rule of law. The Council also urged authorities to ensure such incidents are not repeated, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Reaffirming its commitment to constitutional values, the Balochistan Bar Council stated that it would continue to raise its voice on all available platforms in defence of human rights, women's dignity, and democratic freedoms. The Council cautioned that continued repression could compel the legal fraternity to pursue stronger actions within the constitutional framework, highlighting growing tensions over civil liberties in Balochistan as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

