Dallas, Nov 7 (AP) A shootout near a community college campus in downtown Dallas left a campus police officer injured and a suspect fatally wounded, authorities said Friday.

Officers with the Dallas College Police Department were investigating a suspicious vehicle about 6:30 pm Thursday near the school's El Centro Campus when they determined a man inside had an outstanding warrant, the Dallas Police Department said in a statement.

Also Read | US Presidential Election Results 2020: Georgia Votes to be ‘Recounted’, Confirms Official as Slim Margin Separates Joe Biden, Donald Trump.

When the officers tried to arrest the man, he produced a handgun and shots were exchanged, police added.

The wounded officer was taken to a hospital in stable condition, authorities said. The suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Reginal Alexander Jr, also was taken to a hospital, where he died Friday.

Also Read | US Election Results 2020: Philadelphia Police Probe ‘Plot’ to Attack Pennsylvania Convention Center Where Votes Are Being Counted.

The wounded officer's identity has not been revealed. The shooting is under investigation by the Dallas Police Special Investigations Unit. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)