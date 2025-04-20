Berlin, Apr 20 (AP) German police in a spa town north of Frankfurt on Sunday were expanding a manhunt for a suspect still on the loose after two people were fatally shot a day earlier.

Police in the Hesse region said the two victims were gunned down in a residential area of Bad Nauheim, about 35 kilometers (about 22 miles) north of Frankfurt, and a motive was not immediately known. Authorities did not immediately identify the victims.

Also Read | 10G Internet Launched: Huawei, China Unicom Rollout China’s First 10G Broadband Network in Hebei, How Fast Is This?.

German news agency dpa reported that a police spokesperson had cited evidence pointing to a single perpetrator but that authorities could not rule out the possibility that others might have been involved.

According to Hessenschau, a regional publication linked to a public broadcaster, a large police contingent was deployed after the shootings on Saturday, and local residents indicated that special forces had been sent to the site, along with emergency vehicles and a police helicopter. (AP)

Also Read | Canada Gurdwara Sacrilege: Prominent Sikh Temple in Vancouver Vandalised With Pro-Khalistan Graffiti (See Pics and Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)