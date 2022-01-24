Karachi [Pakistan], January 24 (ANI): Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) are attempting to promote ethnic divide in Sindh province in Pakistan, said province's Information Minister Saeed Ghani on Sunday, according to a media report.

Ghani during a press conference on Sunday asked MQM-P, JI, Grand Democratic Alliance and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf as to why they were protesting against the local government law and not against the federal government on the price hikes, gas crisis, shortage of urea and other issues being faced by the public, reported Dawn.

Also Read | Chinese New Year 2022 Facts: Know Significance of Colour Red, Tradition of Giving Red Colour Envelopes and Why It’s Considered Auspicious During the Spring Festival.

The Minister also noted that JI had been staging a sit-in outside the provincial assembly and the government was not taking any action against them but he assured that the action would be taken if they took the law into their hands.

With regard to a recent murder of an MQM activist in Sindh's Tando Allahyar, Ghani said that there were no political motives behind the killing but a group had unduly made an attempt to make the Sindh government a party to this dispute, according to Dawn.

Also Read | Japan’s Fukushima Nuclear Plant Confirms Leaks of Four Tonnes Ice-Wall Coolant.

The MQM-P had been attempting to stir ethnic clash in the province on the basis of this incident, Minister Ghani said stressing that the latest killing in Tando Allahyar had occurred because of enmity between two families.

However, the Minister further admitted that the alleged killer and the deceased belonged to two different political parties. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)