Kabul [Afghanistan], May 15 (ANI): Some influential Afghan politicians have urged an investigation into the alleged reports of torture and mistreatment of the Afghan civilians in the Panjshir, Takhar, and Baghlan provinces.

The Afghan politicians who have expressed concerns over the abuse of Afghan civilians include Abdullah Abdullah, the former chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdul Rab Rasul Sayyaf, a former Jihadi leader, Karim Khalili, the former Vice President of Afghanistan, accompanied by Muhammad Mohaqiq, the chairman of the People's Islamic Unity Party of Afghanistan to name a few, reported Tolo News.

Taking to Twitter, Abdullah in a series of tweets said that, "the recent reports from Afghanistan speak of painful incidents in Panjshir, Takhar, and Andarab (of Baghlan) and Khost, that the military has conducted desert trials and tortured civilians. We call on the international community and the human rights organizations to launch a neutral investigation into these incidents and share the results with the people of Afghanistan."

According to analysts, the issue of mistreatment of the Afghan civilians must be taken into serious consideration, reported Tolo News. Torek Farhadi, an Afghan political analyst has insisted that instead of turning a blind eye to the plight of the Afghan civilians, the Afghan government should try to prevent the situation.

It is important that Amir Khan Muttaqi and Mohammad Alam Izdyar restart the negotiations," added Farhadi.

However, the Taliban has denied the allegations of abuse and civilian casualties in these Afghan provinces, reported Tolo News.

"The Islamic Emirate conducted clearing operations against the people who were causing insecurity. Hundreds of them have surrendered and their weapons and ammunition were seized by the Islamic Emirate. The civilians have a normal life. We seriously deny the reports and propaganda being spread in this regard," said Bilal Karimi, a Taliban deputy spokesman.

Meanwhile, several US-based Afghans held protests against the alleged reports of civilian casualties in the Panjshir, Takhar, and Baghlan provinces, reported Tolo News. Richard Bennett, the UN Special Rapporteur for Afghanistan has emphasised the importance of upholding "international human rights and humanitarian law" in Afghanistan immediately.

Earlier, the European Union Ambassador to Afghanistan, Andreas von Brand, has expressed concerns over the reports of killings of civilians and mistreatment in Panjshir and said it underlines the need for overdue inclusive solutions in governing the troubled country. However, according to the Taliban, they are conducting some clearing operations that have been launched in the provinces of Panjshir and Baghlan. (ANI)

