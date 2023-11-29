Vatican City, Nov 28 (AP) Pope Francis cancelled his trip to Dubai for the UN climate conference on doctors' orders Tuesday, even though he is recovering from the flu and lung inflammation, the Vatican said.

The announcement marked the second time the pope's frail health had forced the cancellation of a foreign trip: He had to postpone a planned trip to Congo and South Sudan in 2022 because of knee inflammation, though he was able to make the trip earlier this year.

Also Read | Wolf Spider 'Lays Eggs’ in British Tourist's Toe During Cruise Holiday in France.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Francis was improving from the flu and inflammation of his respiratory tract that forced him to cancel his audiences Saturday. But "the doctors have asked the pope not to make the trip planned for the coming days to Dubai.

"Pope Francis accepted the doctors' request with great regret and the trip is therefore cancelled," he added.

Also Read | Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Says Country Committed to Return of All Hostages, Elimination of Hamas.

Francis, who turns 87 next month, had part of one lung removed as a young man. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)