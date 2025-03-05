Vatican City, March 5: Pope Francis rested well during the night and woke up shortly after 8 am (local time) on Wednesday at Gemelli Hospital in Rome as the 88-year-old pontiff continues to battle pneumonia, Vatican News reported. Since February 14, Pope Francis has been receiving treatment for bilateral pneumonia. He resumed non-invasive mechanical ventilation overnight, as per the schedule. In a statement on March 5, the Holy See Press Office said, "The Pope rested well during the night and woke up shortly after 8:OO am."

Earlier on Tuesday evening, the Holy See Press Office said that Pope Francis' clinical condition remained stable and that he did not experience episodes of respiratory failure or bronchospasm, Vatican News reported. Pope Francis No Longer Requires Mechanical Ventilation After Respiratory Crisis, Says Vatican.

It said, "The Pope did not run a fever, and he remained alert, cooperative with therapies, and oriented." It further said, "This morning, he transitioned to high-flow oxygen therapy and underwent respiratory physiotherapy." According to the statement, the pontiff alternated between praying and resting during the day. On Tuesday morning, Pope Francis received the Eucharist.

Pope Francis' clinical condition remained stable, including heart, kidney, and blood values. The frequency of bronchospasms is not unexpected in the context of pneumonia like that impacting the Pope. However, the pontiff's health situation remains complex. Pope Francis Continues To Rest After Peaceful Night in Hospital, Says Vatican.

On Monday, Pope Francis suffered two episodes of "acute respiratory insufficiency", according to Vatican News, citing the Holy See Press Office. In a statement on Monday, the Holy See Press Office said, "Today, the Holy Father suffered two episodes of acute respiratory insufficiency, caused by a significant accumulation of endobronchial mucus and consequent bronchospasm."

"Two bronchoscopies were therefore performed, with the need to remove large secretions," it added. According to the statement, Pope Francis remained alert, oriented and cooperative at all times. The cause of the two attacks was the bronchi's reaction, which attempted to expel the accumulated mucus to eliminate the bacteria.

