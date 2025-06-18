Bratislava (Slovakia), Jun 17 (AP) Slovakia's populist Prime Minister Robert Fico suggested Tuesday that his country might be better off neutral as he and other officials prepared for a NATO summit next week.

Fico made the remarks before heading into a meeting with political party leaders and President Peter Pellegrini to discuss proposals to increase defense spending to meet targets that the alliance is moving toward.

Fico accused Western leaders of being “warmongers” who enable weapons profiteering in their support of Ukraine.

“Neutrality would be very beneficial for Slovakia,” he said, adding that, “Unfortunately, such a decision is not in my hands.” Fico's comments suggested a withdrawal from NATO, but when pressed by reporters to elaborate he declined to comment.

Fico would not have the authority to pull Slovakia out of the alliance, which could be prompted by a referendum and would require action by Parliament. A broad spectrum of politicians rejected the notion in reaction to his comments.

NATO meets for a summit in the Netherlands on June 24-25, where the allies are due to agree a new defence spending target in line with demands by US President Donald Trump.

The aim is to increase the spending to 3.5 per cent of GDP for core defence spending on tanks, warplanes, air defence, missiles and hiring extra troops. A further 1.5 per cent would be spent on things like roads, bridges, ports and airfields.

Slovakia, a NATO member since 2004, currently spends 2 per cent.

Pellegrini and most Slovakian politicians, from the government and the opposition, dismissed Fico's suggestion to become neutral. The president said that Slovakia will stay united with its allies on the spending issue at the summit.

Fico's views on Russia's war on Ukraine differ sharply from most other European leaders. He opposes any military aid for Ukraine, lashed out at EU sanctions on Russia and vowed to block Ukraine from joining NATO.

Unlike many Western politicians, Fico has not visited Kyiv since the start of the Russian full-scale invasion more than three years ago.

His government has faced vocal protests against its pro-Russian stance and other policies. (AP)

