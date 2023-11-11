Tel Aviv [Israel], November 11 (ANI/TPS): The President of Israel Isaac Herzog spoke by phone Thursday evening with the President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier on the 85th anniversary of the Kristallnacht Pogrom. President Steinmeier reiterated his heartfelt solidarity with the Israeli people following the barbaric terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7.

Both Presidents hold largely ceremonial roles in their respective nations.

President Herzog thanked President Steinmeier for his words, and noted he was a true friend of Israel. He thanked him for his ongoing support for the families of the hostages, and for his steadfast support and friendship with the Jewish community in Germany, and all over the world.

He explained Israel's ongoing battle to uproot Hamas's terrorist infrastructure, and the continued efforts to secure the release of the hostages.

President Herzog stressed the deep pain of the families, and of the whole nation as Hamas continued to hold more than 240 hostages including men, women, children, Holocaust survivors, the elderly, and babies as young as 10 months old. He noted that despite no information being provided on their well-being, or any access given to the Red Cross, Israel continued to facilitate significantly increased delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza's civilian population.

President Herzog noted the symbolic significance that they should be speaking on the 85th anniversary of the Nazi Kristallnacht Pogrom, and expressed his thanks for the deep support and friendship of the German people in fighting antisemitism today, and standing by Israel at this very difficult time.

Kristallnacht is seen as the start of the Holocaust when all over Germany Jews were attacked and murdered, Jewish businesses and synagogues were destroyed and it became clear what Germany's plans for Jews were. (ANI/TPS)

