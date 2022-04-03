Ashgabat (Turkmenistan), April 3 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday visited the International Akhal-Teke Equestrian Complex at Ashgabat and watched a circus show.

Young children riding on horses thrilled the audience with a variety of arts performed during the 15 minutes show.

President Kovind gave a standing ovation to the performers and also took a group photo with them.

Akhal Teke is a Turkmen horse breed that has a reputation for speed and endurance, intelligence, and a distinctive metallic sheen.

The shiny coat of the breed led to their nickname "Golden Horses". These horses are adapted to severe climatic conditions and are thought to be one of the oldest existing horse breeds.

There are currently about 6,600 Akhal-Tekes in the world, mostly in Turkmenistan, although they are also found throughout Europe and North America

Akhal is the name of the line of oases along the north slope of the Kopet Dag mountains in Turkmenistan. It has been inhabited by the Tekke tribe of Turkmens. (ANI)

