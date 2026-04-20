New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Monday received Lee Jae Myung, President of the Republic of Korea, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and hosted a banquet in his honour.

Welcoming President Myung on his first visit to India, the President appreciated him for his significant contributions to strengthening India-Korea bilateral relations, particularly as Chair of the Korea-India Parliamentary Friendship Group.

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As per a statement from the President's Secretariat, she said that this visit, within the first year of his presidency, reflects the importance he attaches to our relationship.

The President said that both India and Korea are vibrant democracies that share common values. She was happy to note the recently established India-Korea Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Parliament of India.

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She said that this will promote dialogue and exchanges between the Indian Parliament and the Korean National Assembly, further strengthening mutual understanding and trust.

The President was happy to note that both sides have set an ambitious agenda for bilateral cooperation across several sectors, including shipbuilding, port development, digital cooperation, small and medium enterprises, steel, education, research, culture, and people-to-people contacts.

She also noted that both sides have adopted a Joint Declaration to resume negotiations on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). She said that India looks forward to advancing mutually beneficial trade relations and strengthening cooperation with Korea in areas such as AI, semiconductors, electronics, clean energy, services and tourism, the statement highlighted.

The President said that India has skill, speed, and scale, while Korea has expertise in high-tech manufacturing. By combining our strengths, we can create numerous opportunities for our youth.

The President said that India and Korea should explore opportunities for cooperation in green and clean energy, as well as other climate technologies, to secure a sustainable future for humanity.

The statement mentioned that the two leaders agreed that close cooperation between India and Korea can bring immense benefits to our people, and both have much to learn from each other. Our people can benefit by working together in areas such as environment, innovation, education, skill development, and technology. (ANI)

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