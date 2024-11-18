Rio de Janeiro, November 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted with a vibrant welcome by the Indian diaspora in Brazil as he arrived in Rio de Janeiro for the G20 Leaders' Summit. The celebrations outside Hotel Nacional included a traditional dandiya ceremony with dancers dressed in vibrant Gujarati attire, as well as chants of Vedic mantras performed by Brazilian scholars. Members of the diaspora presented gifts to the Prime Minister as a mark of respect.

The Indian community expressed their enthusiasm for PM Modi's visit, waving Indian flags and displaying his pictures. Speaking to ANI, one diaspora member shared, "We are excited for this moment. We wanted to meet the leader of one of the largest democracies in the world." Another attendee expressed pride, saying, "It's an honour to see him in person. It is a proud moment for us." PM Modi in Brazil: Brazilian Vedic Scholars Chant Vedic Mantras, Indian Diaspora Raises 'Modi Modi' Slogans To Give Warm Welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rio de Janeiro (Watch Video).

PM Modi Receives Warm Welcome from Indian Diaspora in Brazil

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome from members of the Indian diaspora in Brazil as he arrives at a hotel in Rio de Janeiro. Brazilian Vedic scholars also chant Vedic mantras in front of him. (Video: ANI/DD News) pic.twitter.com/hSnwI5Farz — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2024

PM Modi landed in Brazil on Monday as part of the second leg of his three-nation tour, which began with a visit to Nigeria. He was he was received by Indian delegates led by Ambassador Suresh Reddy in Rio de Janeiro.

Sharing his anticipation for the Summit on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, "Landed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to take part in the G20 Summit. I look forward to the Summit deliberations and fruitful talks with various world leaders." PM Modi Brazil Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Lands in Rio de Janeiro To Attend G2O Leaders’ Summit (See Pics and Video).

The Prime Minister also posted photos of his airport welcome, highlighting the excitement of the Indian diaspora gathered there. Before arriving in Brazil, PM Modi concluded a productive visit to Nigeria, where he met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The discussions focused on areas such as defence, technology, health, and education, with both leaders agreeing to collaborate on Global South development goals. India also announced the dispatch of 20 tons of humanitarian aid for Nigeria's flood relief efforts. At the G20 Summit, PM Modi will represent India as a Troika member, building on the momentum established during India's presidency last year.

