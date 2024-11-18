Brazilian Vedic scholars welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi by chanting Vedic mantras upon his arrival in Brazil on Monday morning, November 18. Members of the Indian Diaspora also welcomed PM Modi with great enthusiasm as he arrived at a hotel in Rio De Janeiro. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Brazil for the G20 Summit. News agency ANI shared a video that showed members of the Indian diaspora giving PM Modi a grand welcome in Brazil. The video also showed Brazilian Vedic scholars chanting Vedic mantras in front of PM Modi. PM Modi Brazil Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Lands in Rio de Janeiro To Attend G2O Leaders’ Summit (See Pics and Video).

PM Modi in Brazil

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome from members of the Indian diaspora in Brazil as he arrives at a hotel in Rio de Janeiro. Brazilian Vedic scholars also chant Vedic mantras in front of him. (Video: ANI/DD News) pic.twitter.com/hSnwI5Farz — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2024

