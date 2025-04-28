Tel Aviv [Israel], April 28 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, met with a delegation of dozens of ambassadors to the UN, together with Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon.

The ambassadors, who represent countries in Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America, heard from the Prime Minister at length about the State of Israel's just struggle in the international arena, on the conduct of the war in Gaza and the efforts for the release of the hostages, and the fight against antisemitism.

Prime Minister Netanyahu answered the ambassadors' questions and welcomed them to Israel, and called on them to convey the truth and justice of Israel to the leadership and public in their countries. (ANI/TPS)

