London, Feb 23 (PTI) Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, is responding to treatment for an infection but is expected to remain in hospital in London for several days, Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday.

The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the King Edward VII's Hospital in central London last week and has spent seven nights there for treatment so far.

"The Duke of Edinburgh remains at King Edward VII's Hospital where he is receiving medical attention for an infection," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

“He is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days," the statement said.

The exact reason for Prince Philip's admission has not been disclosed but it had been confirmed earlier that it is not related to coronavirus.

Earlier, the royal's youngest son, Prince Edward – the Earl of Wessex, told 'Sky News' that he had spoken to his father over the phone and that his father is "a lot better" a week after he was admitted to hospital.

"He's a lot better thank you very much indeed, and he's looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing. So we keep our fingers crossed," said Prince Edward.

Asked if his father was frustrated at being in hospital, Edward added: "Just a bit! I think that gets to all of us, and then, you can only watch the clock so many times and the walls are only so interesting."

Over the weekend, Prince Philip's eldest son Prince Charles was driven down for a hospital visit.

A sombre-looking Charles, 72, was seen entering the King Edward VII's Hospital wearing a facemask on Saturday and his Clarence House office later said that the Prince of Wales was then driven back to his Highgrove residence in Gloucestershire, south-west England.

Under England's current coronavirus lockdown rules, visiting someone in a hospital is considered a "reasonable excuse" to leave home, although visits are being allowed on a case by case basis by most hospitals.

The Queen, 94, remains at Windsor Castle and performed her first face-to-face event of the year last Thursday, when she knighted a royal aide during a private socially-distanced ceremony at her south-east England residence in Berkshire.

The Duke, who turns 100 in June, was admitted to the same London hospital as a "precautionary measure" for treatment for a "pre-existing condition" in December 2019. He spent four nights in hospital at the time.

