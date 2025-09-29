Chisinau [Moldova], September 29 (ANI): Moldova's governing pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) has taken the lead in the parliamentary election with 46 per cent of the votes, compared with 27 per cent for the pro-Russian Patriotic Bloc, with 90 per cent of votes counted, according to the country's electoral commission, Al Jazeera reported.

Sunday's parliamentary election, which is viewed as a geopolitical choice between a path to the European Union or a drift back into Moscow's fold, has been fraught with claims of Russian interference.

When polls closed at 9pm (local time), the Central Electoral Commission reported that more than 1.59 million - about 51.9 per cent of eligible voters - had cast their ballots, including 264,000 Moldovans in polling stations set up abroad. In the 2021 parliamentary election, turnout was just above 48 per cent.

The pivotal vote will elect a new 101-seat parliament, after which Moldova's president will nominate a prime minister, generally from the leading party or bloc, who can then attempt to form a new government. A proposed government needs parliamentary approval.

After casting her ballot, Moldova's pro-Western president, Maia Sandu, reiterated the long-held claims that Russia "massively interfered" in the election, saying she voted "to keep the peace", and that her country's future lies within the EU, as per Al Jazeera.

PAS leader Igor Grosu said after polls closed that "Russia's attempts to hijack the electoral process have been huge" and that state institutions made efforts to ensure the security and integrity of the voting.

"The consequences of this intervention are hard to estimate at this hour," he said. "We are waiting for the election results. We pray for patience and calm."

Pro-Western PAS has held a strong parliamentary majority since 2021. The electoral race pitted the party against several Russia-friendly opponents but no viable pro-European partners, leaving a lot of uncertainty over potential outcomes, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

