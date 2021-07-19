Kabul [Afghanistan], July 19 (ANI): Huge crowd gathered outside the Pakistan embassy in Kabul to protest against the kidnapping and torture of the daughter of the Afghan envoy to Islamabad.

Holding banners and placards, the protestors raised slogans against Islamabad. They demanded the Afghan government to follow up on the issue, ToloNews reported.

"In such a situation, doing violence against an Afghan girl is an outrage. We urge the Afghan government to follow up on this matter," said Marya Totakhil, a protester.

"While all the other diplomats and their families have been ensured safety in Islamabad, why isn't the Afghan embassy, the ambassador and family members not safe?" asked Zainab Taraki, a protestor.

People also took to the streets in the Afghan city of Jalalabad.

Silsila Alikhil, the daughter of Afghan envoy Najibullah Alikhil, was abducted in Pakistan for several hours on Friday and was severely tortured by unknown individuals on her way home. Silsila Alikhil is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The Afghan government, members of civil society and activists condemned the incident and called on Islamabad to bring perpetrators to justice.

Meanwhile, the Afghan government has recalled its envoy Najibullah Alikhil from Islamabad over the abduction issue.

Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry said Pakistan's envoy in Kabul, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, was summoned by the ministry over the matter.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government has pledged to take actions against culprits. (ANI)

