Balochistan [Pakistan], February 1 (ANI): Pakistan security forces have "whisked away" a student from a passenger bus in the Gwadar district of Balochistan on Wednesday, The Balochistan Post reported.

The news pubnlication reported on Wednesday that Pakistani forces detained Baloch student named Mehboob from a passenger bus at the Badok checkpoint in Pasni tehsil of Gwadar.

The fifth-semester BBA student at Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water & Marine Sciences (LUAWMS) was on his way to his native place in Turbat area of Kech for a vacation when he was detained.

Following the incident, Baloch students blocked the road in protest, resulting in several passenger vehicles stranded. Speaking to the TBP correspondent, Mehboob's fellow students demanded his immediate release and warned that if their demands were not met promptly, they would expand their protest further across Balochistan.

The Balochistan Post further reported that Pakistani forces have detained another youth from the Kharan district of Balochistan and subsequently moved to an undisclosed location.

According to reports, the paramilitary Frontier Corps, along with Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel, raided a house in the Kharan district on the intervening nights of Tuesday and Wednesday after which a Baloch youth is missing, The Balochistan post reported.

The youth, alleged to have been "forcibly disappeared" has been identified as Akhtar Planzai, son of Amanullah. However, district administrators or military officials have not yet confirmed or denied the incident.

In another but similar development, Pakistani military forces allegedly opened fire on peaceful protesters on the N-25 Karachi-to-Quetta highway near Mastung.

According to reports, landowners protested against prolonged electricity load shedding by blocking the highway near Khadkocha tehsil of Mastung. Due to the protest, traffic flow on the Quetta-Karachi highway was suspended.

The protestors allegedly faced a baton charge and gunfire at the hands of Pakistani forces. No human losses were immediately reported in the firing, while the protestors alleged that the forces forcibly disappeared a youth at gunpoint during the incident. However, the identity of the aforementioned youth has not been ascertained yet.

According to the Human Rights Department of the Balochistan National Movement (BNM), PAANK, enforced disappearances are occurring daily, with an average of three people being abducted by Pakistani forces from different parts of Balochistan every day, The Balochistan post reported.(ANI)

