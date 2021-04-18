Lahore [Pakistan], April 18 (ANI): Several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers, who are backing dissident party leader Jahangir Tareen on Saturday warned Imran Khan's government to quit the assemblies over 'injustices' meted out to him.

Sources privy to the meeting informed Geo News that more than 30 members of both the national and provincial assemblies attended the huddle at Tareen's Lahore residence and discussed the roadmap ahead for the party, with a majority of them offering to resign.

As per the sources, the majority of PTI lawmakers made an offer to quit from the assemblies; the offer shelved for now but will be exercised if "injustices" continue.

The lawmakers were, however, of the opinion that if "injustices" against Tareen continue, then the option of resignations from the assemblies must be exercised, reported Geo News.

Moreover, another meeting has been called on April 21 to discuss the roadmap ahead after a letter was sent to PM Imran Khan, for which no response has yet been received.

Embattled PTI stalwart Jahangir Tareen and his son are facing multiple cases, including a multi-billion sugar scam, money laundering and fraud.

A Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore investigation team registered a case of alleged fraud of Rs 3.14 billion on March 22 against them, reported Geo News.

The FIR states that Jahangir Tareen allegedly transferred illegal shares worth billions of rupees to Farooqi Pulp Mills Limited (FPML), which is owned by his son and close relatives. (ANI)

