Islamabad [Pakistan], May 5 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Shahbaz Gill, who suffered minor injuries in a car crash on Thursday, said he was attacked and his vehicle was chased and deliberately hit.

The accident took place on M-2 Motorway near Khanqah Dogran interchange, Sheikhupura when Gill accompanied by three other people, was travelling from Lahore to Islamabad, the Dawn reported.

Gill, who is former prime minister Imran Khan's chief of staff, said it was a murder attempt. "I want to tell those who attacked me; I am alive because of the Almighty and the prayers of my people. My car was chased and deliberately hit. This was done under a plan," Gill said in a statement on Twitter after the incident, according to the report.

"I had said just a day ago that the most you could do is to get us killed. Do it. But, I will not betray [my cause]," he added.

Gill said the "local handlers" -- who, according to him, were part of a foreign conspiracy to topple the PTI government -- knew that Imran Khan and his associates would not keep mum. "They will make all attempts to silence us," he said, according to the Dawn.

PTI leader said that he stood with Imran and would remain with him and claimed that the same elements would also attack Imran. "God willing, we will expose everyone," he said. (ANI)

