Islamabad [Pakistan], March 18 (ANI): Amid turmoil in Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmakers staying at the Sindh House have been shifted to unknown locations, media reported citing government sources.

At least 24 PTI Members of National Assembly (MNAs) were reportedly staying at the Sindh House due to "security threats" after a police operation at the Parliament Lodges.

The News International reported that they had also announced to vote on the no-trust motion despite the PTI announcing to skip the voting.

The federal government had hinted at imposing the governor's rule to stop the "illegal" activity of "horsetrading" taking place there.

According to reports, some of the MNAs have been moved to Sindh and were evacuated in different vehicles today early morning.

According to sources, PTI members who have currently "sought refuge" at the Sindh House include Raja Riaz, Nawab Sher Waseer, Rana Qasim Noon, Ghaffar Wattoo, Noor Alam Khan, Riaz Mazari, Basit Bukhari, Khawaja Sheraz, Ahmad Hasan Dehar, Nuzhat Pathan, Ramesh Kumar, and Wajeeha Qamar.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA Abdul Qadir Patel told Geo News that the disgruntled members of the PTI are "living peacefully in Sindh House," and "will leave after ousting Niazi (Imran Khan)."

Meanwhile, Imran Khan directed his civilian intelligence agencies to closely observe the location, mobile phone data, and the movement of lawmakers, and report it to him on a daily basis.

The Opposition parties in Pakistan had submitted the no-trust motion in the National Assembly secretariat on March 8. While the PTI government has exuded confidence to defeat the no-trust motion, the Opposition is sure that they will oust Khan. (ANI)

