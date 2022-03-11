Moscow [Russia], March 11 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday agreed to invite volunteers to participate in Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine.

"If you see that there are people who want on a voluntary basis, especially not for money, to come and help people living in the Donbas - well, you need to meet them halfway and help them get to the combat zone," Putin said at the Security Council meeting, as quoted by Sputnik.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that many volunteers are ready to help people in Donbas, including 16,000 people from the Middle Eastern countries.

This comes as a Pentagon official on Thursday said the Russians have moved about five kilometers closer to Kyiv since Wednesday and are now about 40 kilometers east of the city.

The US Defense Department official revealed this information during an on-background press briefing at the Pentagon.

There are multiple lines of advancements toward Kyiv, with the assessed intent of encircling the Ukrainian capital. However, their progress to do so hasn't been effective, the official said.

Security assistance continues to flow into Ukraine from the U.S. and NATO allies, the official said. "The Ukrainians are putting up a very stiff resistance," the US official added.

Russia launched a "military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, which it claimed was a response to calls from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk for protection against attacks by Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

A number of countries including the US, Canada, and Australia have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Russia, prompting many international businesses to leave the Russian market. (ANI)

