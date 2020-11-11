Moscow [Russia], November 11 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday appointed a Deputy Prime Minister and five federal ministers approved by the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian diet.

Ex-energy minister Alexander Novak has become the deputy PM, leaving the post of the energy minister to Nikolai Shulginov, reported TASS.

Alexander Kozlov is appointed as the minister of natural resources, as he is replaced by Alexei Chekunkov in the position of the minister for the development of the Far East.

Irek Faizullin became the minister of construction, while Vitali Savelyev has taken up the post of the transport minister.

According to TASS, on Monday, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin presented nominations of the deputy prime minister and five federal ministers to the State Duma. The lower house of the Russian parliament approved them earlier on Tuesday.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has refuted an article published by a British tabloid, which claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to resign due to health problems.

Peskov assured that Putin has no such plans, and that he is in excellent health, reported TASS. (ANI)

