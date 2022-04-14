Moscow [Russia], April 14 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia must extend the national energy strategy's planning horizon to 2050 and have the document approved by mid-September, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"First and foremost, I am asking the government to take into account today's discussion while preparing Russia's energy strategy. As we have agreed, its planning horizon has to be extended to 2050, the strategy has to be approved before this year's September 15," Putin said at a meeting on the state of affairs in the oil and gas sector.

Putin noted that it was necessary to accelerate the implementation of infrastructure projects to redirect Russian energy exports from the West to the East and to consider a plan to expand oil and gas exports to Africa and Latin America.

"It is important to look ahead. Together with oil and gas companies, make a plan to expand export infrastructure to Africa, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region," Putin added.

In March, the United States banned imports of Russian energy resources, except for uranium, over Moscow's military operation in Ukraine. Later, the United Kingdom stated that by the end of 2022 it would stop importing oil and oil products from Russia. Poland also wants to stop buying oil from Russia by the end of the year. However, the European Union has so far refrained from a collective ban on oil and gas imports from Russia.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after recognizing the Ukrainian breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as "independent republics". In response to Russia's operation, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow. (ANI/Sputnik)

