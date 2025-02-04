Beirut, Feb 4 (AP) Qatar's prime minister reaffirmed his country's commitment to supporting the Lebanese army during a visit to Beirut on Tuesday.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani's remarks came after meeting Lebanon's president, former army commander Joseph Aoun, whose election in January ended a two-year presidential vacuum.

Also Read | Apple Furious Over Porn App: Apple Lashes Out at AltStore PAL, EU Rules After First Pornography App Hot Tub Comes to iPhones in Europe.

Qatar has been a source of support for Lebanon's military in recent years, particularly as the army struggled with unpaid salaries amid the country's ongoing economic crisis.

“We look forward to working on joint projects between the two countries after forming the government,” Thani, who is also Qatar's foreign minister, said in a news conference alongside his Lebanese counterpart. “Our visit today is a support visit from the State of Qatar, which always stands by Lebanon and its people.”

Also Read | Cat Ban Coming in Scotland? Facing Flap Over Cats, Scottish Government Denies It Plans to Ban Felines.

Thani did not specify which sectors Qatar would invest in, but in 2022, Qatar joined TotalEnergies and Eni in offshore gas exploration off the coast of Lebanon. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)