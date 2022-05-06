New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): The India and Qatari delegations decided to regulate the recruitment process and integrate employment portals to enhance the welfare of workers, in a meeting of the Qatar-India Joint Working Group on Thursday.

The Ministry of External Affairs, in a press release, stated that JWG held its seventh meeting between India and Qatar on May 4, 5 in the national capital, New Delhi to discuss Labour and Manpower Development.

It was chaired by Joint Secretary (OIA-I), Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Bhushan from the Indian side and from the Qatar side Assistant Undersecretary for Labour Affairs Mohammed Hassan Al Obaidli led the their respective delegations.

In the meeting, the discussion was held on a wide range of topics to enhance the welfare of workers. Both sides agreed to adopt an integrated approach to promote the welfare and well-being of the workers. In this context, they agreed to regulate the recruitment process and enhance co-operation for time bound resolution of issues of common concern. In this context both agreed to work towards integrating the recruitment portals.

The Indian delegation welcomed the progressive labour reforms taken by Qatar over the past years, meanwhile Qatar stressed upon the commitment to protect and promote the labour rights, it also appreciated the contribution of Indian migrant community to the social and economic development in Qatar.

The Qatari delegation called on Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan and Dr Ausaf Sayeed, Secretary for Consular Affairs, Passports, Visas and Indian Expatriates Affairs.

The Qatari delegation also visited the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), Delhi. Both sides had useful exchanges of views on furthering co-operation in skills training and certification. The visiting delegation also held discussions with the representatives of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA), stated the release.

The delegations decided to hold the next round of Joint Working Group meetings in Qatar at mutually convenient dates. (ANI)

