Doha [Qatar], June 24 (ANI): Amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, Qatar authorities temporarily suspended air traffic across the country on Monday, citing the safety of its citizens, residents, and visitors.

"The competent Qatari authorities announce the temporary suspension of air traffic in the country's airspace, in order to ensure the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors," Qatar Foreign Ministry wrote on X.

In a related development, the U.S. Embassy in Qatar has also advised American citizens in the country to shelter in place, citing the heightened threat level following U.S. military action. "Out of an abundance of caution we recommend American citizens shelter in place until further notice," the Embassy alert stated. The advisory was dated Monday, The Hill reported.

This comes after Iran reportedly launched multiple missiles targeting US military installations in Qatar and Iraq, including Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar--the largest US military installation in the region, as reported by CNN.

The development follows US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in the early hours of Sunday.

US President Donald Trump ordered strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites -- in Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow, the last of which is located inside a mountain.

Concerns remain that Iran could respond by targeting any of the approximately 40,000 U.S. troops stationed across the Middle East or through other means. Qatar hosts the largest U.S. military base in the region, Al Udeid Air Base.

Reiterating its caution, Qatari officials confirmed the "temporary suspension of air traffic in the country's airspace out of concern for the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors," as reported by The Hill.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued a federal bulletin on Sunday, citing a "heightened threat environment" due to the strikes and warned of potential cyberattacks by Iran or its proxies.

The U.S. State Department also issued a "worldwide caution" alert, advising American citizens overseas to remain vigilant and exercise increased caution due to "the potential for demonstrations against U.S. citizens and interests abroad."

Amid these heightened global concerns, US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to businesses and individuals on Monday to keep prices in check, cautioning that rising costs could "play into the hands of the enemy."

Taking to his social media platform Truth Social, Trump posted a strongly worded message calling "everyone" to help control prices amid ongoing economic concerns.

Though he did not name specific sectors, the remark appeared directed at US oil companies and possibly OPEC nations, amid fresh concerns over global energy stability.

"EVERYONE, KEEP OIL PRICES DOWN. I'M WATCHING! YOU'RE PLAYING RIGHT INTO THE HANDS OF THE ENEMY. DON'T DO IT!" Trump posted. (ANI)

