Doha (Qatar), Dec 7 (AP) The prime minister of Qatar says he has seen new momentum in Gaza ceasefire efforts since the US presidential election, with the incoming Trump administration seeking an end to the conflict before it takes office.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, a key mediator in the ceasefire efforts, declined to give specifics of the negotiations but told an international conference in Doha that the gaps between the sides are not large.

Qatar, which has served as a mediator throughout the 14-month war, suspended its efforts last month in frustration over the lack of progress. But Sheikh Mohammed said his government has re-engaged in recent days after determining a new willingness by both parties to reach a deal.

"We have sensed after the election that the momentum is coming back," he told the Doha Forum on Saturday.

He said he has been in touch with both the outgoing Biden administration and the incoming Trump administration and found that while there are some differences in approach, both are committed to the same goal of ending the war.

"We have seen a lot of encouragement from the incoming administration in order to achieve a deal, even before the president comes to the office," Sheikh Mohammed said.

He declined to discuss details, saying he wanted to "protect the process," but expressed hope for a deal "as soon as possible."

"If you look at the gaps and the disagreements, they are not something substantial that really affects the agreement,” he said. (AP)

