London, Jun 11 (PTI) Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has made history with her first official video call, in line with the social distancing norms in place during the coronavirus pandemic, when she connected with care workers for a virtual discussion.

The 94-year-old monarch, joined on the call by her daughter Princess Anne, spoke to four carers from the Carers Trust to mark Carers' Week last week from Windsor Castle.

Also Read | Railway Board Official Tests Positive For COVID-19 in Delhi, 13 Others Home Quarantined: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 11, 2020:.

"Interesting listening to all your tales and stories. I'm very impressed by what you have achieved already. I'm very glad to have been able to join you today," the Queen is heard saying in a video released by Buckingham Palace on social media on Thursday.

While the Queen is believed to have joined in other private online chats with members of the royal family during the course of the pandemic lockdown, this marked her first official foray into the medium.

Also Read | Imran Khan Turns His Focus Towards India, Offers to Share Pakistan's Cash Transfer Programme With India Amid Rising Cases in His Own Country.

The royal, who has been isolating with husband Prince Philip who marked his 99th birthday on Wednesday, was on the call for around 20 minutes after logging in online from Windsor Castle's Oak Room on June 4.

During the call, she heard about the isolation and difficulties carers have been facing through the pandemic.

Nadia Taylor, 44, from London, who has been caring for her family members for more than two decades, said the call focussed on coping in the current climate with COVID-19.

"I explained to her how much more isolated carers are at the moment. The Queen asked questions about how we all coped and called us extraordinary, which was very lovely," she said.

Alexandra Atkins, 24, from Swansea in Wales, who has been a carer for 16 years, added: "What was really nice was that, while you could tell she had never done that kind of call for work before, she really took it in her stride. She was listening to what we were saying and paraphrasing it back to us. It felt lovely to be so appreciated."

Other members of the royal family, including the Queen's son and heir Prince Charles and her grandson Prince William, have all been joining similar video calls throughout the pandemic to assist causes they focus on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)