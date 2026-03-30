New York [US], March 30 (ANI): The Rajasthan Association of North America on Sunday (local time) celebrated Rajasthan Diwas and Holi Sneh Milan at the Indian Consulate in New York with cultural festivities and major philanthropic announcements, including a landmark pledge of over five million US dollars to establish an Indo-US Friendship Centre in the city, it was announced at a diaspora gathering celebrating the 77th Rajasthan Diwas and Holi Sneh Milan.

The contribution, from the Mehta Family Trust founded by New York-based businessman KK Mehta and his wife Chandra Mehta, was announced by Rajasthan Association of North America (RANA) President Prem Bhandari at the Indian Consulate. The planned centre would feature a Rajasthan Bhawan, a Yoga and Ayurveda Centre, a Convention Centre, and a Social Centre for seniors, aiming to serve as a cultural and community hub for the Indian diaspora in New York.

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"We want every Indian who walks through those doors -- whether they came here fifty years ago or fifty days ago-- to feel that Rajasthan, and India, never left them." Prem Bhandari, president of RANA, told ANI.

The project is the brainchild of Ambassador Binay K Pradhan, the Consul General of India in New York, who first raised the idea with KK Mehta at a previous RANA event, describing the centre as a means to preserve Indian culture and heritage for future generations of the diaspora.

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"I really feel that the Indian community from Rajasthan have been able to maintain the tradition, have upheld the tradition, passed it on to the next generation," CG Pradhan told the diaspora members.

Mehta's philanthropic record extends back to the Covid-19 pandemic, during which he offered 100 rooms at his Times Square hotel to students in need and accommodated the entire crew of the Vande Bharat Mission-2 Air India repatriation flight.

At the event, seven individuals were conferred the Rajasthan Ratna, the association's highest honour, in recognition of their philanthropic contributions in both the United States and India.

Among the recipients were Dr Samin Sharma, described as a world-renowned interventional cardiologist, alongside Dr Narinder Kukar, Dr Raj Bansal of Florida, Ashok Sancheti and Jugal Kishore Ladda. All five were also appointed as Patrons of RANA, which describes itself as the largest and most prestigious global organisation of the Rajasthani diaspora.

A sixth recipient, Nand Todi, was recognised for his recent donation of one million dollars toward a shelter home for the homeless in Philadelphia. Todi is the founder of Bharatiya Mandir and a longstanding supporter of the Jaipur Foot prosthetics programme and Apna Ghar Ashram. All honours were presented by Ambassador Pradhan as the Chief Guest.

Bhandari used the occasion to praise Ambassador Pradhan's decision to keep the New York Consulate open 365 days a year, serving a jurisdiction of more than two million Indians. He noted that, following his address at a recent diaspora welcome event in Boston attended by 66 organisations, the newly appointed Boston Consul General, S. Raghuram, immediately announced his consulate would adopt the same policy.

Bhandari called on all Indian consulates, wherever needed, to follow New York's example.

The gathering also heard that a Jaipur Foot prosthetics camp will be held in Gujarat, sponsored by BRUHUD NY Seniors under the leadership of its President Ajay Patel, in memory of his late father Shashikant Bhai, a founder of one of New York's largest senior organisations.

Last year's camp was organised under the guidance of former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, whom Bhandari praised as a long-term supporter of the initiative.

The celebration concluded with flower Holi festivities, dance performances by RANA ladies and children, and a poetry recital. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)