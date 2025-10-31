Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], October 31 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held talks with the Defence Minister of Malaysia, Dato' Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, on Friday.

The two discussed ways to strengthen defence ties between the two nations. In a post on X, Singh said, "Had a very good conversation with the Defence Minister of Malaysia, Dato' Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin in Kuala Lumpur. Discussed ways to further strengthen the India-Malaysia defence partnership."

"In today's uncertain world, where many old beliefs and expectations are changing, I believe that the ASEAN-India relationship will remain a strong pillar of stability...Both ASEAN and India have shown rapid economic growth. Naturally, we both look forward to greater economic ties that will lead to mutual prosperity. To further strengthen trade relations with ASEAN, we look forward to the early completion of the review of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement," Singh said in his opening remarks at the ASEAN-India defence ministers' informal meeting earlier in the day.

Singh said that India supported international law and contributed to counter-terrorism in South China sea.

"India contributes to disaster relief, counter-terrorism and maritime security, and supports freedom of navigation and adherence to international law in the South China Sea," Singh added.

He further said that maritime security is central to India-ASEAN engagement.

"Maritime security is a central focus of India-ASEAN engagement. I commend ASEAN member states for agreeing to the second edition of the ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise. Sea lines of communication in the Indo-Pacific are vital for regional stability and prosperity. More than half of India's trade passes through the South China Sea and the Malacca Strait, so secure maritime routes are our top priority. India supports a rules-based maritime order based on the principles of UNCLOS and emphasises peaceful resolution of disputes. ASEAN-led initiatives to establish regional maritime interests are reinforced by India's support. Any Code of Conduct in the South China Sea must respect the legitimate interests of all countries to safeguard regional interests," Singh said.

He further said that at the first ASEAN-India Defence Ministers Meeting, an initiative was announced for women in UN peacekeeping with an aim to increase their participation.

"At the first ASEAN-India Defence Ministers Meeting, an initiative was announced for Women in UN peacekeeping operations. The United Nations has set an ambitious goal to increase women's participation in peacekeeping missions. This goal is based on the experience that the deployment of women peacekeepers makes conflict resolution more achievable and establishes a just peace. Therefore, taking this initiative forward, I propose a second edition of the ASEAN-India Initiative for Women in UN Peacekeeping Operations. This time too, it will be conducted in two phases - the first phase will consist of tailor-made courses for women military officers, and the second phase will be a table-top exercise focusing on the protection of civilians and the role of women peacekeepers," Singh said.

Singh then proposed establish a dedicated forum that will encourage institutional engagement between defence think tanks from both regions.

"To further strengthen strategic cooperation between India and ASEAN in the defence and security domain, I propose to establish a dedicated forum that will encourage institutional engagement between defence think tanks from both regions. This initiative will promote dialogue, policy research collaboration, and capacity building to address evolving security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. Today, we are sharing a concept note for this proposed forum. I request our ASEAN Partner countries to nominate leading defence think tanks, experts, and academics from their countries to participate in this dialogue. I am confident that this dialogue will further strengthen regional cooperation and bring innovation to policy-making and practical execution," Singh said.

He then expressed his anticipation for the upcoming ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise and International Fleet Review 2026.

"I look forward to the participation of all ASEAN Member States in the ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise and International Fleet Review 2026, to be held in India. These events will further strengthen naval cooperation, enhance interoperability, and help ensure maritime safety, security, and freedom of navigation. I thank Malaysia, as Chair of ASEAN & ADMM Plus, for organising this meeting effectively... We will meet again soon to advance our shared goals of peace, security, and progress in the Indo-Pacific region," Singh said.

Singh also held a bilateral meeting with Singapore Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing in Kuala Lumpur on Friday as part of his engagements aimed at strengthening India's defence ties with key partners.

The Defence Minister is in Malaysia to take part in the 12th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting - Plus (ADMM-Plus).

Earlier in the day, Rajnath Singh met US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on the sidelines of ADMM-Plus in Kuala Lumpur.

The meeting was constructive and the delegation-level talks were followed by a one-to-one meeting, a Defence Ministry release stated.

The two leaders appreciated the continuing momentum in the bilateral defence cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to further build upon the mutually beneficial partnership across all its pillars. They reviewed the ongoing defence issues and the challenges that persist and deliberated upon the ongoing defence industry and technology collaborations. (ANI)

