New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday engaged with the representatives of the Dawoodi Bohra community, extending greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and commending the community's service efforts.

Taking to social media platform X, Rajnath Singh noted that he had a "delightful interaction" with the delegation of the community, which was led by their Shahzada Burhanuddin Saifuddin, who is the son of Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin; the present leader is the 53rd al-Dai al-Mutlaq.

Also Read | Myanmar Earthquake Update: 36 Aftershocks Hit Nation After Deadly 7.7-Magnitude Quake That Killed 1,700 People and Injured 3,400.

"Had a delightful interaction with the delegation of the Dawoodi Bohra community led by Shahzada Burhanuddin Saifuddin. Extended my warm wishes to them on the special occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. They apprised me of their extensive community service efforts. Wishing them success in their future endeavours," the Defence Minister said.

https://x.com/rajnathsingh/status/1906592417010044949

Also Read | Eiffel Tower Day 2025 Date: Know Aim and Significance of the Day That Marks Inauguration of the Eiffel Tower in 1889.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar also shared his sentiments on X about his meeting with the representatives of the community on the occasion of Eid along with Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora.

"Glad to meet Shehzada Husain Burhanuddin and representatives of the Dawoodi Bohra community, alongside MP Milind Deora, today. Conveyed Eid greetings and spoke about their inspirational community work," the EAM stated.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1906600362762740061

The Dawoodi Bohras are a Muslim community hailing mainly from West India that have settled in over 40 nations across the globe.

The Dawoodi Bohra community traces their heritage to the Fatimi Imams, direct descendants of the Prophet Mohammed, in Egypt.

The Dawoodi Bohras throughout the world are guided by their leader known as the al-dai al-mutlaq (unrestricted missionary), who first operated from Yemen and then, for the last 450 years, from India.

Meanwhile, Eid-ul-Fitr, a festival marking the end of the holy month of Ramzan, is being celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country. However, the celebrations were accompanied by some protests and heightened security measures in various places.

In cities like Vadodara, Agra, and Ghaziabad, Muslims participated in Eid prayers and greeted each other with hugs.

In Agra, Eid prayers were offered near the Taj Mahal, where many devotees gathered to pray for peace and unity. The prayers were followed by warm greetings among the community. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)