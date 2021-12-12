Farah [Afghanistan], December 12 (ANI): A religious scholar was killed in Afghanistan's western Farah province, according to a media report on Sunday.

Badrudin, head of the culture and information department of the province, stated that the murder took place on Saturday in the provincial capital of Farah and the culprits fled the scene after committing the crime, Xinhua news agency reported.

He also said security personnel have launched a search operation for the perpetrators, according to Xinhua. (ANI)

