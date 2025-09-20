Afghan nationals sit atop a truck with belongings at Chaman Border as they return to Afghanistan from Pakistan, November 10, 2023 (File Photo/Reuters)

Chaman [Pakistan], September 20 (ANI): The repatriation of Afghan refugees through the Chaman border resumed on Friday after being suspended for a day following a deadly bomb blast that killed six people, officials confirmed, according to Dawn.

Authorities said the process was halted on Thursday when a powerful explosion tore through a crowded taxi stand near makeshift shops in the border town. At the time of the blast, large numbers of Afghan families had gathered at the Pak-Afghan border to return home. Repatriation was immediately suspended and families were evacuated for their safety.

The movement was allowed to restart on Friday after security forces cleared the site. Officials said the area was fully swept before Afghan refugees were permitted to approach the crossing point again. Dawn reported that four people were killed instantly, while two of the injured later died of their wounds.

Assistant Commissioner Chaman Imtiaz Baloch confirmed that the explosion occurred near makeshift shops at the taxi stand. Eyewitness Asghar Achakzai, a local reporter, told Dawn that the powerful blast "left bodies mangled and body parts scattered."

Police said initial investigations indicated that explosives had been planted outside the shops. The Balochistan Home Department confirmed the casualties and ordered an inquiry into the incident. It urged citizens to cooperate with investigators and vowed that the perpetrators would be brought to justice, Dawn reported.

Pakistan launched a drive last year to repatriate undocumented Afghan nationals, citing security concerns and the need for stricter border management. According to government figures, more than one million Afghans without legal documents are living in Pakistan.

Dawn noted that tens of thousands have already been repatriated through the Chaman and Torkham border crossings since the policy was enforced. Officials maintain the campaign is aimed at ensuring that only those with valid visas and refugee cards remain in Pakistan.

Human rights groups, however, have criticised the policy as abrupt and harsh, warning that many returnees face uncertain futures in Afghanistan amid economic hardship and limited access to basic services. (ANI)

