Damascus, Feb 22 (AP) An electrical short circuit caused a fire in a hospital in northern Syria early Tuesday that killed three patients, state media reported.

The fire department chief in the city of Aleppo was quoted by the SANA news agency as saying the blaze started in a room at the private Andalus Surgical Hospital.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Crisis: 'Soldiers Seen All Around', Says MBBS Students After Returning to India.

It killed two elderly women and a man, who died of smoke inhalation.

SANA said other patients were transferred to different hospitals in Aleppo, Syria's largest city and a former commercial centre.

Also Read | China Calls for Restraint on Ukraine But Silent on Vladimir Putin’s Declaration of Independence of 2 Separatist Regions.

Syria's medical sector was hard-hit by the country's conflict that began in March 2011 and has killed about half a million people and left large parts of the country destroyed. (AP) VM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)