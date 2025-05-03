World News | Report: Serbia's President Vucic Cuts Short US Visit, Returns Home After Falling Ill

Belgrade (Serbia), May 3 (AP) Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic has cut short a visit to the United States and returned to Serbia over an unspecified health emergency, state RTS television reported on Saturday.

Vucic suddenly fell ill during a meeting in the US and decided to return home after consulting doctors, the report said.

He was admitted to the Belgrade Military Hospital upon arrival, it added.

Vucic was previously in Miami, Florida, where he had met with former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani. Vucic had said he also was hoping to meet with US President Donald Trump.

Richard Grenell, US presidential envoy for special missions, expressed hope that Vucic would recover. “Sorry to miss you but hope all is ok,” Grenell wrote on X.

It was not immediately clear what happened and Vucic's office said they will inform the public later.

Vucic, 55, is known to have high blood pressure.

Serbia's populist leader also has said he would travel to Russia later this month to attend a Victory Day parade in Moscow, despite warnings from European Union officials that this could affect Serbia's bid to join the bloc. (AP)

