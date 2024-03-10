Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Sargent's Purchase (US), Mar 10 (AP) Two people were rescued and emergency crews were attempting to rescue a third at a ski area on the Northeast's highest mountain, a news report said.

The New Hampshire State Policeon Saturday told WMUR-TV that crews had been working since Saturday afternoon to rescue three people at Tuckerman Ravine, a popular area for skiers and hikers on New Hampshire's Mount Washington.

Authorities said the people involved may have serious injuries, WMUR reported.

The New Hampshire Department of Public Safety, which oversees the state police, directed additional questions about the rescue to the US Forest Service.

A response was not immediately received to an email sent to the Forest Service and New Hampshire Fish and Game authorities. (AP)

