PoGB [Pakistan], August 6 (ANI): Residents in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) are grappling with the aftermath of recent floods that have devastated homes, farmland, and essential infrastructure. Displaced families are currently residing outdoors, desperately seeking immediate government assistance to rebuild their lives.

"The people here have lost their homes. No one has shelter. Our land and houses have been obliterated. We are standing outside, exposed to the elements with nothing," shared one local, appealing to both the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Chief Minister of PoGB to assist in clearing debris, restoring properties, and rehabilitating affected families.

According to locals, the flood has washed away entire neighbourhoods, damaging irrigation channels and rendering farmland unusable. "The flood was so massive that repairing the channel is now impossible," mentioned another resident, emphasising that the immediate focus should be on restoring the water supply. There are calls for the construction of a robust dam to avert future disasters.

Residents are also urging the formation of a government committee to evaluate the damage across the impacted areas. "The burden of repairs should not fall on the common people. This is a public service, and the public must be compensated for their losses," one local stressed, urging politicians to refrain from using this issue for personal advantage.

In addition to restoring water services, community members are calling for urgent repairs to the electricity infrastructure. Downed poles and damaged wires have plunged communities into darkness, affecting homes, businesses, and agricultural productivity. "We need electricity restored right away. All fallen poles and wires should be repaired, and those who have lost power must be compensated," remarked a resident, noting that crop yields have suffered significantly.

"If a committee is established to oversee the recovery efforts, we would be pleased. However, without the restoration of water and electricity, our hardships will only increase." The community is urgently appealing to the government for prompt action, warning that without immediate relief, recovery will be "impossible."

Previously, Dawn reported that the death toll from the recent flooding in the Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) area has risen to 10, while rescue operations are ongoing. The region has been experiencing alarming impacts from climate change, with heatwaves, erratic weather patterns, and glacial melting contributing to cloudbursts and severe flooding. (ANI)

