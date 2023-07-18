Tel Aviv [Israel], July 18 (ANI/TPS): An archaeological team excavating an ancient cemetery in Gaza unearthed a 2,000-year-old Roman-era sarcophagus on Sunday.

The sarcophagus is made of lead and is believed to have been made for a prominent person, according to an official from Gaza’s Hamas-run Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

It is the second sarcophagus discovered during an excavation of the necropolis which is located on the northern coast of the Gaza Strip with a view of the Mediterranean Sea. Palestinian and European archaeologists discovered a similar one in February.

The cemetery, which was discovered by construction workers in 2022, contains more than 60 tombs.

The sarcophagus has been taken to the Pasha Palace Museum in Gaza City for closer examination. (ANI/TPS)

