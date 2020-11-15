Bucharest, Nov 14 (AP) Romanian officials say seven people have died in a fire at a hospital intensive care ward where COVID-19 patients were receiving treatment.

The emergency services spokesperson for Romania's northern Neamt County, Irina Popa, said the fire on Saturday affected two rooms housing 16 ICU patients before it was put out. She says it is believed the people killed "were infected with COVID-19.” and the fire was put out.

Also Read | Fox 46 Reporter Narrowly Escapes as Portion of Bridge Falls During Live TV Coverage of Floods in North Carolina (Watch Video).

Popa says an eighth patient was in serious condition from the fire and a staff member received serious injuries.

No other information is immediately available. (AP)

Also Read | Diwali 2020: US President-Elect Joe Biden, His Deputy Kamala Harris, Incumbent President Donald Trump Greet People on Deepavali.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)