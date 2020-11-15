Charlotte, November 14: One of the scariest live TV news reportage was witnessed in North Carolina on Friday, as a portion of the bridge fell while the reporter was covering the flash floods. The incident was reported in Alexander County, where flash floods have wreaked havoc over the past two days. At least 11 persons were reported dead due to the natural disaster.

The incident involving Fox 46 reporter Amber Roberts took place on a bridge in Alexander County. She, along with cameraperson Jonathan Monte, was reporting on how the bridge has been damaged due to the incessent rainfall and is losing grip from the side railings. Fox News Journalist’s Live Reporting on California Wildfire Photobombed by Brown Bear, Photos Go Viral.

Watch Video of Fox 46 Reporter Narrowly Escaping

Amid the live reportage, the portion of the bridge, exactly where she was reporting, began caving in. Roberts and Monte rushed away from the caving portion, but managed to exhibit utmost professionalism. Within seconds, the cameraperson turned and captured the portion of bridge falling apart.

The video also showed another person, on the other half of the bridge, running towards safety. Roberts, in the televised report, could be heard screamingly saying "it's splitting". “This is incredible,” she added, further commenting that "we’re backing up. Just right here live on TV we saw the road collapsed, the same road that we were just standing on seconds ago."

