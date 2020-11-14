Washington, November 14: US President-elect Joe Biden, his deputy Kamala Harris and incumbent President Donald Trump on Saturday extended Diwali greetings to those celebrating the festival of lights.

"To the millions of Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists celebrating the Festival of Lights, @DrBiden and I send our best wishes for a #HappyDiwali. May your new year be filled with hope, happiness, and prosperity. Sal Mubarak," President-elect Biden tweeted.

President Trump, a Republican, who was defeated by Biden in the November 3 presidential election, shared a picture of him lighting a lamp in the White House. 'Happy Diwali' was written on the photo. Harris, who scripted history by becoming the first Indian-American and Black woman Vice President in the US, extended greetings on the occasion of Diwali.

"Happy Diwali and Sal Mubarak! @DouglasEmhoff and I wish everyone celebrating around the world a safe, healthy, and joyous new year," Vice President-elect Harris tweeted. Earlier, Secretary of the State Mike Pompeo also extended greetings on Diwali.

"Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating the victory of light over darkness. May you have a joyous Festival of Lights!” tweeted Pompeo, who is currently on a seven-nation tour to Europe and Middle East.

