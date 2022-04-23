Moscow, Apr 22 (AP) The Russian Defence Ministry said Friday that one serviceman died, 27 more went missing and 396 were rescued after a fire on the flagship missile cruiser Moskva last week.

The statement comes a week after the vessel sunk.

Also Read | Worshippers Who Follow the Eastern Calendar Began the Easter Festival of Good Friday with … – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

Shortly after the incident, the ministry said the entire crew of the ship, which was presumed by the media to be about 500 people, had been rescued. The ministry did not offer an explanation for the contradicting reports.

Ukraine said it hit the cruiser with a missile strike. (AP)

Also Read | Face Mask Mandates Return to US College Campuses as COVID-19 Cases Rise.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)