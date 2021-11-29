Moscow [Russia], November 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Russia has confirmed 33,860 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 9,604,233, the official monitoring and response centre said Monday.

The national death toll grew by 1,209 to 273,964, while the number of recoveries increased by 27,700 to 8,295,811.

The mortality rate from COVID-19 infections remains at about 2.85 per cent, the centre said. Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 3,434 new cases, taking its total to 1,943,929. (ANI/Xinhua)

