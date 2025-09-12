Zapad military drills in 2009 involving Russian and Belarus forces near village of Novoe Pole, some 30 km west of Minsk (Photo/Reuters)

Moscow [Russia], September 12 (ANI): Troops of Russia and its key ally Belarus on Friday began joint military drills, the Russian Defence Ministry has said.

The development comes days after Poland accused Russia of escalating tensions by firing drones through its airspace.

The exercise named 'Zapad 2025' or 'West 2025' is in "the final stage of this year's joint training between the two countries' armies," the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement reported by the country's state media TASS.

The exercise to run till September 16 will be held in Belarus, in Russia and in the Baltic Sea and the Barents Sea, top brass in Mosow cited by TASS.

The military from the two countries will practice control over battlegroups in the event of a localised aggression against the Union State, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

"The objectives of the exercise are to improve the skills of commanders and staffs, enhance interoperability and field training of regional and coalition battlegroups in solving joint tasks to maintain peace, protect interests and ensure military security," the statement read.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, in a media briefing, said that the drills are "not targeted at third countries."

Meanwhile Polish news agency PAP released a statement by Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk that "Anyone who wants to attack Poland will be dealt with appropriately."

He said Poland, a NATO member, was closer to "open conflict" than at any point since World War II, after Poland and its Nato allies scrambled jets to down Russian drones flying across its airspace early September 10.

"Moscow's provocation was aimed not only at Poland but also at European countries. We have the full support and understanding of NATO in this matter. In a situation of threat, the government and the President work in close cooperation. Combating disinformation is also an important task, Polish PM was quoted as saying by PAP.

Poland shut its last open border crossings with Belarus overnight for the 'Zapad 2025' exercises.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera reported that Lithuania and Latvia, also NATO members, have stepped up security and announced partial airspace closures. Belarus has said that the military drills will take place near Borisov, east of Minsk.

The publication cited French President Emmanuel Macron saying late on Thursday that France will deploy three Rafale fighter jets to help Poland protect its airspace after the drone incursions. The 'North Atlantic Treaty Organization' (NATO) is a military alliance of 30 countries in Europe and North America with headquarters in Brussels.(ANI)

