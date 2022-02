Moscow [Russia], February 5 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has confirmed 177,282 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 168,201 the day before, and 714 deaths, the federal response center said on Saturday.

"As many as 177,282 new COVID-19 cases were detected. In the past 24 hours, 714 people have died," the center said.

In addition, the response center said that 18,032 people infected with COVID-19 have been hospitalized over the past 24 hours, which shows a 1.3 percent increase when compared to the day before.

In the same period, 60,507 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals across the country, according to the response center.

Moscow has logged 22,444 new COVID-19 cases and 82 deaths in the same period, according to the stopcoronavirus.rf portal. (ANI/Sputnik)

