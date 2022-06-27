Moscow [Russia], June 27 (ANI/Sputnik): The Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday summoned Greek Ambassador Ekaterini Nassika because of the confrontational course of her country's authorities towards Moscow and informed the official about eight Greek diplomats being declared personae non gratae in Russia.

"On June 27, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Greek Ambassador to Russia E. Nassika, to whom it expressed a strong protest against the confrontational course of the Greek authorities towards Russia, including supplies of weapons and military equipment to the Kiev regime and the declaration of a group of Russian diplomats in Greece personae non gratae," the ministry said in a statement.

The ambassador was given a note informing that eight Greek diplomats in Russia were declared personae non gratae and had, therefore, to leave the country within eight days, the ministry added.

"It's about direct consequences of the unfriendly actions initiated by the Greek authorities. Full responsibility for this lies solely with Athens. It is indicated that if the anti-Russian policy continues, we reserve the right to respond," the statement read. (ANI/Sputnik)

