Moscow [Russia], March 21 (ANI): Russia's Foreign Ministry announced that they are negotiating visa-free travel agreements with some countries in Asia, Africa and the Middle East, as reported by TASS.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, in a briefing, announced the plan.

"Concerning plans to expand the list of countries with which we have mutual visa-free travel, we certainly have them. Currently, negotiations are underway with a number of Asian, African and Middle Eastern countries," she said.

In this regard, the diplomat recalled that "information on established unilateral visa-free travel is usually published on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website and its accounts on social media."

Earlier on Tuesday, Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa, Mikhail Bogdanov, said that Russia is working to establish a visa-free regime with all Persian Gulf countries, reported TASS.

He further emphasised that the work is going on systematically.

"In principle, such work is going on systematically. Because, of course, I think it is in the interests of our countries and peoples to communicate and to promote joint business and tourism," he said, answering the relevant question.

Moreover, Bogdanov stated that efforts in this direction were in progress with all countries in the Persian Gulf, according to TASS.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that intergovernmental agreements were being drafted on visa-free travel by individuals to Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, the Bahamas, Barbados, Haiti, Zambia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. (ANI)

