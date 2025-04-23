Moscow, Apr 23 (PTI) The Russian defence industry has doubled production since last year, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday addressing the country's Military-Industrial Commission.

“The production of ordnance, as well as communication, reconnaissance, and electronic warfare systems, more than doubled. The troops received over 4,000 armoured vehicles and 180 combat aircraft and helicopters,” Putin said in his opening statement at the top defence production planning body. His opening remarks were posted on the Kremlin website.

He stated that over 1.5 million drones of various types were delivered, including about 4,000 so-called FPV (first person view) drones equipped with virtual reality control systems supplied to the frontlines daily, but their number was still not enough.

“I am certain that we will fulfil all our plans to make more devices of this kind, I mean drones. The troops on the line of contact cannot wait to receive them. In fact, this is a major factor in achieving success on the battlefield,” he added

“I know well, just as many of you here do, that these weapons are still in short supply. We need more of them. And I know that the Defence Ministry and its minister have been working hard together with defence manufacturers to address this shortage.

"There are plans to this effect, and we are really working on this issue all the time,” Putin said in his opening remarks at the key Kremlin commission chaired by him.

He said the Military-Industrial Commission agenda includes several matters related to the development of the Armed Forces and the performance of the defence manufacturing sector at the current stage, i.e. today, and the way it will operate in the future.

“We will also review progress on instructions and directives related to supplying troops with the weapons, equipment and combat assets they need the most.

“I must stress that this goes beyond supplying units taking part in the special military operation. This, of course, is a priority. Still, we must also make sure that the military in general, the Army and the Navy, receive these assets,” Putin said and lauded the defence industry for timely or advanced supplies of some contracted weapon systems.

He said all the world's armies, leading global defence manufacturers and tech companies are studying the experience Russia gained by conducting the special military operation in Ukraine, both in terms of tactics and weapon technology development.

“We must stay one step ahead, as we have done many times in recent years, and I am confident we will continue to do so in the future,” Putin told defence industry officials.

